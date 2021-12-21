Uber Eats make its first ever food delivery in space

Uber Eats made history as the first delivery platform to carry food to the International Space Station when it announced its first-ever food delivery to the station.

Uber joined up with Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese entrepreneur and delivery expert, to get the food to space. Maezawa handed a brown paper Uber Eats bag filled with ready-to-eat canned Japanese meals to the ISS crew on Dec. 11.

“Uber Eats and Maezawa served the astronauts to a fantastic lunch that was a nice break from regular space food,” Uber said in a statement. “Dishes included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork.”

In a statement, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi remarked, “One little handoff for Yusaku Maezawa, one gigantic delivery for Uber Eats!” “This delivery gets a thumbs up from Maezawa, despite the fact that it took a little longer than the normal 30 minutes to arrive.”

Maezawa told the Associated Press that claims that he spent $80 million on his visit were “quite true.”

In order to add space miles to their queue, Uber is celebrating the milestone by giving the first 24,800 people who use the promo code SPACEFOOD $10 off $20 or more transactions.