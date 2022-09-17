Uber Investigates ‘Hack of Internal System’ incident The company was looking into the scope of the apparent hack

Uber Investigates ‘Hack of Internal System’ incident .Uber found that its computer network had been hacked, prompting the firm to shut down some of its internal communications and engineering systems while it assessed the scope of the intrusion.

Advertisement

Uber stated that it had no indication that the incident entailed access to sensitive user data such as trip history and that internal software tools that had been taken down following the hack were being reintroduced.

According to two employees who were not allowed to talk publicly, Uber staff were advised not to use the company’s internal messaging program, Slack, and discovered that other internal services were unreachable.

The only hacker behind the beach, who claims to be 18 years old, told the New York Times that he hacked Uber because of the company’s poor security system. According to reports, the attacker utilised social engineering to hack an employee’s Slack account, convincing them to hand over a password that gave them access to Uber’s servers. This has recently been a common approach in attacks against well-known firms such as Twilio, Mailchimp, and Okta.

The attacker is also thought to have acquired administrative access to Uber’s cloud services, including those hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), where Uber maintains its source code and user data, as well as the company’s HackerOne bug bounty program.

According to Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs who characterized the breach as a “full compromise,” the threat actor presumably had access to all of the company’s vulnerability reports, which implies they might have exploited unpatched vulnerabilities. The Uber bug bounty program has subsequently been disabled by HackerOne.

This is not the first time that Uber reported the hack of internal system has been hacked. Hackers stole information from 57 million driver and rider accounts in 2016, then approached Uber and wanted $100,000 to erase the data. Uber paid the hackers, but remained silent about the incident for more than a year.