Uber Is Bouncing Back As It Signs A 10-Year Deal With Motional

We all know that Uber has seen many ups and downs since the pandemic. The good piece of news is that the company is now bouncing back after a fatal crash. According to the latest news, Uber is partnering with the Hyundai-Aptiv joint autonomous vehicle venture dubbed Motional in a long 10-year agreement. This agreement could potentially create one of the largest deployments of autonomous vehicles on a major ride-hail network, with the ability to reach millions of Uber riders.

Uber Is Back With A Bang After Signing Deal With Motional

The joint press release aims to provide services in multiple cities for both AV Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries. Motional and Uber Eats runs a pilot program in Santa Monica delivering food via AV and have done extensive testing in the rest of the Los Angeles area as well.

As per reports, Uber already has a smaller 10-year deal with Nuro in California and Texas. Furthermore, Motional’s IONIQ 5 ”robotaxis” are already being used in Las Vegas for two years. Electric cars are expected to go a long way to Uber’s goal of using only EVs by 2030. The vehicles will be used to ride both people and Uber Eats orders. Those people will have to sign up as a beta tester, but they won’t need to sign non-disclosure agreements or waitlists. Moreover, the end user will also control everything, from unlocking the vehicle’s doors to setting a destination via the already familiar Uber app.

Two years ago, Uber left the AV game when it sold its self-driving car business to Aurora Innovation. Things became worse following a tragic death caused by a self-driving vehicle striking a woman on a bike in 2018. After a long investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board found that Uber, the Uber employee behind the wheel, and the victim herself were all equally to blame for the crash. As a result, Uber got off the light. The company even settled out of court with the victim’s families. Now, the company is back in the robotaxi game as it has signed a very good deal with Motional. It is expected that the company will revive a better experience for Uber customers, ultimately leading to reduced wait times and lower fares.

