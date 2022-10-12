Uber is Scaling Back Its Operations In Pakistan

Uber has seen many ups and downs since the pandemic. The good piece of news is that the company is now bouncing back after a fatal crash. Uber in Pakistan is also back with a bang. It is scaling back its operations in the country. A series of efforts from the ride-hailing firm shows that it aims to improve its financial performance.

Uber In Pakistan: Ceasing Operations in 5 of the 6 Cities

The company states that its marquee app is ceasing operations in five of the six cities where Uber was launched and expanded over the years. The company has further told that now the eponymous service will only be available in Lahore in Pakistan. However, Uber insists that it will remain committed to Pakistan and that its subsidiary brand, Careem, will offer services in Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Islamabad. It means that Uber will cease operations in all other cities other than Lahore. It will only provide service in Lahore now. No doubt, this move will nonetheless impact several jobs.

The point worth mentioning here is that Uber will help some driver partners switch over to Careem. However, it did not specify the number of jobs that will get eliminated as part of the decision. The company stated in a blog post: