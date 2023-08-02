Uber Is Working On An AI Chatbot to Integrate In Its App
Soon Uber App Will Have Its Own AI Chatbot
Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi stated in an interview:
“We’re working on it right now. We have been working with machine learning, and artificial intelligence systems for years and years. Every time you get matched up with a car or a courier, there are algorithms making that happen, from the time of day, distance, all of that is driven by machine learning.”
DoorDash is working on an AI system called DashAI. It will speed up ordering and help customers find food options on the app. In May, Instacart introduced a new feature, dubbed “Ask Instacart”, powered by OpenAI Inc’s application programming interface, or API, that customers can use to ask questions about food preparation. Amazon also used AI for faster deliveries and logistics, including transportation. It helps customers search for products on Amazon and to figure out where to place their merchandise. Let’s see who joins the AI bandwagon next. Stay tuned for more updates.