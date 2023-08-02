Uber Is Working On An AI Chatbot to Integrate In Its App

Everyone out there is obsessing over AI chatbots since the launch of ChatGPT. Isn’t it? Almost all the big companies have been working on their own Chatbots. Recently, we have come to know that Uber Technologies Inc is also developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to integrate into its Uber app. Uber actually wants to join the long list of companies that are turning to the language tool in order to improve customer service, marketing, and other automated tasks.

Soon Uber App Will Have Its Own AI Chatbot

Chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi stated in an interview:

“We’re working on it right now. We have been working with machine learning, and artificial intelligence systems for years and years. Every time you get matched up with a car or a courier, there are algorithms making that happen, from the time of day, distance, all of that is driven by machine learning.”

The point worth mentioning here is that he didn’t provide details on the particular details of what the chatbot would be skilled at doing. He also highlighted the ways Uber currently uses AI in its business. Let me tell you that Uber is not the first delivery app to develop chatbots. This strategic move by the company is in line with the recent developments seen in its delivery competitors. Uber’s delivery rivals, including DoorDash Inc and Instacart Inc, are also tipped to be building chatbots.