Uber has announced that it has intended to donate “tens of millions” of masks to drivers around the globe as part of its struggles to boost safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Uber informed that it shipped its initial order of masks to drivers in New York City, which is the current US epicentre of the outbreak and anticipates another half-million that will go to other cities of the United States.The move complies updated guidance from health authorities in the United States and elsewhere to adopt face coverings as additional protection against proliferating the virus.

Uber to Donate ‘Tens of Millions’ of masks to drivers amid Coronavirus

The Vice President of Uber Safety, Fuldner told that “We’ve ordered tens of millions of more masks and expect them to arrive in other cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks,” “Supplies are limited, and healthcare needs will always take priority so that global shipments will take time.”.

Uber, which has witnessed an enormous drop in ridership due to lockdowns around the globe, is obtaining the masks from outside of the usual healthcare supply chains, including from one company usually produces electronics.

The company told that it was donating all of its N95 respirator masks, which provide extra filtering for medical personnel, to hospitals.

Uber last week initiate sending bottles of disinfectant to drivers to wash cars, prioritising those handling high-levels of activity in few cities including New York. The first shipment was equivalent to 30,000 quart-sized bottles, referring to a tweet by Uber senior vice president of global rides Andrew MacDonald.

Andrew MacDonald also told that “Healthcare orders take precedence, but we’re working to secure more supplies as they become available,”.

This week, Uber will start a COVID-19 resources hub in its application to share updated information about safety and resources for drivers and delivery people. The hub will be available everywhere and is meant to be a “go-to spot” for safety tips, assist with appealing for financial relief from your local government, and information on supplementary earning opportunities.