Uber vehicles get installed with protective shields against Covid-19

As a part of their global #MoveWithSafety campaign, Uber Pakistan’s General Manager, Saad Naveed Pall endorses rider and driver safety, with the protective shields that have been installed in Uber cars and auto rickshaws in Pakistan designed to add protection against Covid-19.

This initiative is a part of Uber’s $50 million global commitment towards rider and driver safety, which also includes providing hygiene kits with masks, sanitizers, and anti-bacterial wipes to drivers, along with the installation of car separators in highly active Uber vehicles.

These partitions are designed to minimize the airflow between passengers and drivers, preventing air-borne water droplets from travelling. Continuing to put safety as a priority for all, these protocols are in addition to the core safety features already introduced on the Uber app to maximize protection, that include GPS tracking, two-way accountability, driver screenings, real-time ID check, trusted contacts, and caller anonymization.