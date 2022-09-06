Ubisoft Officially Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There had been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage for many months. Recently, gaming studio, Ubisoft has made the title official. The upcoming game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be called Mirage and full details regarding this upcoming game will be revealed at Ubisoft Forward Showcase.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Have A Full Reveal On Sep 10

Today, we have a good piece of information for all the Assassin Creed fans. We have some concrete information about the future of Assassin’s Creed after an extraordinarily long period of bouncing around various rumor mills. Ubisoft officially announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Thursday. According to the latest information, a full reveal of the game is coming next week during the Ubisoft Forward showcase. So, don’t miss to watch the showcase which will happen on Sept. 10, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. PDT // 7:00 P.M. GMT // 3:00 P.M. EDT.

It will be a can’t-miss broadcast for long-time series fans. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is tipped to be the next mainline title. Many people are speculating it to be set in Baghdad, Iraq. The game is expected to be centered around Basim, a character you might be unfamiliar with if you have never played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will let players explore his younger days as a thief in medieval city. Furthermore, Mirage will also mark a return to the game’s basics, focusing on stealth with some mechanics such as hiding places on rooftops, knife throwing, eagle vision, and drone birds making a comeback.

Due to the removal of RPG elements, the story will be linear with no dialogue and gender choices and we might also see the removal of the level system. The upcoming game by Ubisoft is expected to come out sometime in the Spring of 2023. We expect the company to share more information about the game during the company’s September 10 Forward September event. So, let’s wait and watch what Ubisoft will offer to its upcoming highly anticipated game.

