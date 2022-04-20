Ubisoft’s game ‘ Assassin’s Creed ‘ to arrive on Xbox Game pass

Along with the announcement of the second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles in April, Xbox also revealed that Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will be coming to Game Pass soon.

It’s still uncertain whether Ubisoft will be able to provide a more precise release date for the game. Beyond what’s in the blog post, the Spurr declined to provide any other details.

For Honor Marching Fire Edition will also be available through Ubisoft Connect on PC Game Pass. Because the main game of For Honor is currently accessible on Game Pass, the Marching Fire Edition will be a free upgrade option for individuals who have Game Pass on their console or over the cloud.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is a large beast being added to Game Pass, with about 30 hours of main quest content alone; it’s also a solid entrance point to the series’ more RPG-focused games. Although Xbox president Phil Spencer has stated that individual game sales are still crucial to the company, Xbox has made efforts to keep its service as appealing as possible in as many different territories as feasible.

Ubisoft Plus is a separate membership from Xbox Game Pass that allows you to play more than 100 Ubisoft games. That’s in contrast to Microsoft’s EA Play partnership, which allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers access to a variety of EA titles in addition to what’s already available on Game Pass.