UBL and Euronet Plans to Start a Fintech Accelerator Programme in Pakistan

Euronet Worldwide, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a supplier of online payment services. It features ATMs, point-of-sale operations, credit and debit card services, currency exchange, and other digital banking services and payments software.

UBL and Euronet Pakistan have created the first Fintech Accelerator Program that will help Financiers to join the payment environment with onboarding and go-to-market. The initiative seeks to assist regional Fintech’s initial difficulties such as recruiting, selecting the correct payment processing tech-stack, and developing an ideal fast market roll-out plan to stimulate investment and creativity in the local fintech industry.

As digital experts, UBL and Euronet have collaborated to develop this Fintech training tool to assist new competitors who, in their early phases, must negotiate the processes of payment scheme connections and technology stack selection, among other things.

Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking, UBL, remarked during the inauguration ceremony, “This partnership reflects UBL’s dedication to playing an active role in the evolution of the digital environment in Pakistan, and we look forward to it providing practical advantages for the intended audience.”

“This collaborative partnership with UBL will further boost the development of Fintech companies in Pakistan and will provide them with a next-generation software platform and platform to explore substantial growth opportunities and deliver tailored payment experiences as well as fast go-to-market solutions,” said Mr. Kashif Gaya, CEO of Euronet Pakistan.

