Ufone 4G Comes to People’s Aid as Cloudbursts, Flooding Wreak Havoc in KP

Ufone 4G has stepped forward to support communities affected by sudden cloudbursts and flash floods that devastated multiple cities and towns across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In a tragic reminder of the growing impacts of climate change, the disaster has claimed more than 200 lives and caused widespread destruction of public and private infrastructure.

Recognizing the urgency of search and rescue operations, Ufone 4G has provided free minutes to its users in the worst-hit districts of Bajaur, Buner, Battagram, and Batal (Mansehra) to help them connect with emergency services, mobilize local resources, and remain in touch with their loved ones.

Past experiences have shown that seamless communication is the cornerstone of effective rescue and relief efforts. Ufone 4G’s free call services also played a vital role during the 2022 floods, enabling rescue teams to save lives, respond to medical emergencies, and deliver food and shelter to affected communities. As part of PTCL Group’s broader CSR program, the initiative aims to enhance national resilience against climate-induced disasters by ensuring uninterrupted communication during emergencies.

