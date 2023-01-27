Ufone 4G expands its bundle portfolio by launching ‘UPower 140’

Advertisement

Ufone 4G has expanded its popular ‘UPower’ portfolio by launching a new denomination offering – ‘UPower 140’.

UPower 140 has a validity period of 7 days. The new offering intends to bring ease and convenience to all Ufone 4G customers, who could choose from four different options including All-In-One, Internet, and All Network Calling Bundles.

With the ever-increasing need for connectivity be it for work, learning or entertainment, UPower 140 offers aggressive resources at the best price in the market Focusing on keeping every student and low-income individual connected to their loved ones UPower 140 is built to suit all kinds of calls and data needs by giving users more data quota, minutes, high-speed internet, glitch-free calls and a variety of affordable bundles to choose from.

Ufone 4G users may dial *1234# from their handset to subscribe to UPower 140, visit any Ufone retailer or use Ufone’s digital assets including MyUfone App, UPaisa, Ufone website, or other digital apps to join the fun and enablement.

Don’t settle for less, upgrade to UPower 140 and experience the best value in the market. Ufone 4G’s UPower is reflective of the company’s longstanding commitment to enable and empower its customers by letting them choose their desired calling, data, and SMS bundles as per their requirements. By doing so, Ufone 4G has strengthened its unique reputation of being the most customer-focused brand in the country.

