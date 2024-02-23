Ufone 4G introduces data roaming bucket for Spain to facilitate ‘Mobile World Congress 2024’ delegates

Ufone 4G continues its legacy of fulfilling the evolving telecommunication needs of all customer segments by introducing an affordable international data roaming bucket for Spain to facilitate Pakistani delegates attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona later this month.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual event serving as a major global gathering for the mobile communications industry and brings together key players, including mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and software developers, to showcase innovations, discuss industry trends, and facilitate networking.

Each year, Mobile World Congress (MWC) attracts a large number of industry leaders, innovators, and business community members from Pakistan. However, the attendees often face challenges due to the lack of data connectivity while on the move. Ufone 4G’s seamless data roaming in collaboration with global telecom partners, ‘Orange’ and ‘Vodafone’ will help the delegates stay connected at all times and outside Wi-Fi hotspots, without having to purchase local connections during their brief sojourn.

The ‘Spain Data Roaming Bucket’ comes at the industry’s lowest price of Rs. 2,199+tax for 15 days, which comfortably covers the entire visit. Ufone 4G customers can dial *506# to avail the bucket. The offer expands Ufone 4G International data roaming landscape that earlier covered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Iraq, Italy, and Australia.

Ufone 4G’s steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction transcends beyond borders to foster an unbreakable bond of trust and loyalty, duly acknowledged by the company in its resonant mantra, ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho!’

