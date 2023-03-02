Ufone 4G launches Super Card 899 for Nonstop Connectivity and Unlimited Calls

Advertisement

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G is proud to announce the launch of ‘Super Card 899’, a new addition to its Super Card portfolio that aims to bring more value, ease, and enablement to its users.

The new super card provides customers with an all-in-one offer that includes 20GB of internet, 450 off-net minutes, and unlimited on-net/PTCL minutes for the entire month for just Rs.899.

The card allows customers to enjoy uninterrupted data and unlimited calls without having to worry about running out of balance or recharging their accounts multiple times a month. The all-in-one package provides great value for money, saving customers the hassle of subscribing to multiple packages for internet, off net and on-net/PTCL minutes.

Customers can subscribe to the Super Card 899 by visiting their nearest retailer, through digital channels such as UPaisa, My Ufone App, or any mobile money service in Pakistan. Since it provides more value at affordable price, Super Card 899 is an excellent choice for those looking to save money without compromising on connectivity, apart from enjoying uninterrupted data and unlimited calls with just one product for the entire month.

So, head to your nearest Ufone retailer or subscribe through digital channels to get your Super Card 899 today and experience the convenience, Befikari, and enablement it has to offer.

