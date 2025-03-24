Ufone 4G Now Offers 11GB Free Data on New SIMs

Ufone 4G has rolled out an exciting new offer for mobile users in Pakistan, promising 11GB of free data on new SIMs. The telecom company, known for its customer-centric approach and affordable data plans, aims to attract new subscribers with this limited-time promotion.

How to Get Your Free 11GB Data

Once you get your new SIM:

*Dial 1000# to receive 4GB of free data .

. Install the My Ufone UPTCL to get an additional 5GB of free data .

to get an additional . Install the UPaisa app to receive 2GB of data, along with 15% cashback and exclusive data bundles

With mobile data consumption on the rise, users are constantly on the lookout for affordable and high-value internet packages. This latest promotion from Ufone 4G allows new customers to explore the network’s data capabilities without any immediate financial commitment.

The telecom sector in Pakistan is witnessing rapid digital transformation, with increasing smartphone penetration and a surge in data usage. By providing free 11GB of data to new users, Ufone 4G is positioning itself as a strong contender in the industry, offering affordability and accessibility to mobile data consumers.

To get free data on new SIMs, interested users can book their new Ufone 4G SIM online or visit their nearest retailer to make the switch. For more details, customers are encouraged to visit Ufone’s official website or their nearest service center.

