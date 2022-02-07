Ufone 4G offers an industry first unlimited free internet

Ufone 4G is offering unlimited free internet every day to help customers experience its superior data quality and blazing speeds. ‘Muft Mornings’ brings Ufone 4G users unlimited data from 9AM to 12 noon every day as a limited time promo without any underlying charges.

Ufone 4G acquired 4G spectrum recently to fulfill its long-time commitment of delivering top quality data services to its customers. As promised, the transition has significantly improved the network quality and internet speeds, thereby bringing Ufone 4G customers a superior user experience, which the ‘Muft Mornings’ offer seeks to extend to more customers, so that they can also relish true enablement.

‘Muft Mornings’ is the first and only offer in the industry to provide data entirely free of cost and without any hidden charges, at time when most customers can actually use internet. It not only ushers in top quality connectivity to customers but also brings superior 4G experience within the grasp of low-income groups, students and youngsters to enjoy unlimited free internet for education, entertainment and all communication needs.

With Muft Mornings offer, Ufone 4G users can explore endless possibilities including enjoying unlimited downloads, Internet browsing, YouTube, online streaming, gaming, social media or can even replay the entire match of their favourite PSL team if they feel like.

The offer highlights Ufone 4G’s long term pursuit to raise the bar in network quality, seamless connectivity and internet speed in the telecom industry to generate a cascading effect for data users in general. The company’s continuous innovation and investment in network up-gradation and modernization spurs health growth and innovation trends in the industry.

All prepaid Ufone 4G users are eligible for the free data offer and can enjoy unlimited downloads and streaming by simply dialing *4200# from their handsets. The offer will allow subscribers to use internet for the next 14 days.

The unique offer consolidates Ufone 4G’s image as a customer-centric Pakistani brand that is always on the lookout for opportunities for enabling and empowering its customers. The company’s endless pursuit and long-term commitment to deliver the best value to its customers are beautifully captured in its cherished slogan, signaling its deep customer focus, ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho!’