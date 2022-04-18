Ufone 4G Offers Free 15GB data with Latest Samsung Handsets available at its Service Centers

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G has taken on board premier South Korean technology conglomerate, Samsung to offer the full range of Samsung handsets for sale at Ufone Service centres nationwide. Mobile users can now purchase brand new Samsung phones from their nearest service centres; however, Ufone 4G users will get an exclusive proposition far more exciting. Ufone 4G offers 15GB free Internet for 3 months to its customers on purchase of each handset from its service centres.

It merits a mention that the arrangement is an extension of Ufone 4G’s long-term commitment to provide users with a top-notch internet experience at all times. Samsung’s innovative and reliable handsets, coupled with Ufone 4G’s lightning-fast internet will enhance customers’ user experience manyfold. The company is further sweetening the pie for its customers by providing free 15 GB Internet for 3 months on the purchase of any Samsung handsets. Ufone 4G customers can now enjoy seamless internet connectivity along with various interesting features offered by Samsung Handsets.

The handsets are initially being offered only at Ufone Service Center Jinnah Super, Islamabad, however, they will soon be available at Ufone Service Centres across the country.

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G is always on the lookout for opportunities to fulfil the evolving digital needs of its customers. From high-end initiatives like the transformation of its network onto 4G to individual based facilitation such as the provision of the latest and most innovative handsets, Ufone 4G is ceaselessly striving to usher in a wholesome telecom experience for its users, which it promises to continue steadily into the future.