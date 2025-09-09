Ufone 4G, oladoc partner to bring affordable and accessible healthcare to millions of users

Reinforcing its commitment to addressing evolving customer needs, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G has joined hands with oladoc, the country’s largest digital healthcare platform, to bring affordable and accessible healthcare to millions of Ufone 4G users across the country through oladoc’s extensive services.

Pakistan continues to face a stark healthcare imbalance, with most doctors concentrated in urban centers while 62% of the population resides in rural areas. Primary health facilities in remote regions are often under-resourced, forcing families to travel long distances for even basic medical needs. By combining Ufone 4G’s nationwide reach with oladoc’s network of over 25,000 doctors and specialists, the partnership seeks to bridge this gap , enabling underserved communities to access timely consultations, preventive care, and essential medical services without leaving their hometowns.

Atta Ur Rahman Mir, VP Marketing, PTCL Group and Abid Zubairi, CEO oladoc signed the partnership agreement, enabling millions of Ufone 4G subscribers to avail a wide range of healthcare benefits, including free video consultations with top doctors in Pakistan, discounts of up to 20% on in-clinic appointments, up to 40% off on lab tests with both home sampling and lab visits, up to 10% off on medicine delivery, and up to 30% off on surgery bookings. These services are accessible through the oladoc app, which offers unparalleled ease, convenience, and affordability for customers seeking reliable healthcare solutions.

Oladoc empowers users to book in-person and online appointments with leading medical professionals while also offering lab test bookings, medicine delivery, surgery scheduling, and corporate wellness programs.

The subscription plan is available exclusively for Ufone 4G prepaid customers in three affordable options, including daily at just Rs. 5 plus tax, weekly at Rs. 25 plus tax, and monthly at Rs. 60 plus tax. Customers can subscribe through the dedicated link https://oladoc.app/ufone and enjoy uninterrupted access to high-quality digital healthcare services anytime, anywhere.

The Ufone 4G and oladoc collaboration represents a significant step towards digital inclusion and improved healthcare accessibility in Pakistan, reaffirming both organizations’ commitment to enhancing the quality of life through innovation and customer-centric solutions.

