Ufone 4G users can now enjoy more power with UPower 250

Ufone 4G – Pakistan’s no. 1 voice and data network as per Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s Quality Index 2022 – has introduced ‘UPower 250’ to enhance the scope of its unique offering, UPower. The offer is all about empowering customers to exercise their will by choosing their own voice and data packages from a wide range of options of various denominations.

‘Apni Marzi Chala’ (exercise your will) is what UPower offers to its customers in this industry-unique proposition. Previously, UPower featured combined bundles of three denominations; Rs. 30, 60, and 100. Each denomination offers four different options including All-In-One-Bundles, Internet Bundles, and All Network Calling Bundles.

The newly introduced UPower 250 bundle is priced at Rs. 250 with lot more offerings for enhanced usability and greater experience. Ufone 4G customers can avail of the offer by dialing *1234# from their handsets. The offer can also be availed by visiting the nearest Ufone retailer or through their favourite digital channel.

UPower delegates the decision power to the customers and benefits from their own understanding and experience of their connectivity needs. Prioritizing their choice is Ufone’s way of reiterating its long-term commitment to always fostering customer centricity.