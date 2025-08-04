Ufone Azadi Offer: 200GB Data, Unlimited Calls & Free Subscriptions Now at PKR1947

Limited-time deal alert! Ufone users can now enjoy a massive 200 GB of data and unlimited call minutes for just Rs. 1947 with the new Ufone Azadi Offer 2025. And that’s not all; the offer also comes with a free subscription to Shoq and Golootlo, adding extra value to your package.

What’s Included in the Ufone Azadi Offer?

Here’s what you get:

200GB internet

Unlimited minutes for calls

Free Shoq subscription (for streaming movies and shows)

Free Golootlo subscription (for discounts and deals)

Rs. 250+ discount on the original price

The regular price of this package is Rs. 2200, but during this Azadi season, you can grab it for only Rs. 1947, saving over Rs. 250!

Subscribing to the Azadi Offer is quick and easy:

*Dial 900#

OR

Subscribe through the UPTCL App

Limited Time Only

This special Azadi Offer is available for a limited time only as part of the Independence Day celebrations. It’s the perfect chance to stay connected, stream your favorite content, and enjoy exclusive deals, all without worrying about your mobile bills.

What You Need to Know

Validity : 30 days

Price : Rs. 1947 (after Rs. 250+ discount)

How to get it : Dial *900# or use the UPTCL App

Bonus: Free Shoq & Golootlo access

So if you’ve been waiting for a big data and call offer, now’s the time. Grab the Azadi Offer and enjoy 200 GB, unlimited calls, and free entertainment, all for under Rs. 2000.

Don’t miss out!

