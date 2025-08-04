Ufone Azadi Offer: 200GB Data, Unlimited Calls & Free Subscriptions Now at PKR1947
Limited-time deal alert! Ufone users can now enjoy a massive 200 GB of data and unlimited call minutes for just Rs. 1947 with the new Ufone Azadi Offer 2025. And that’s not all; the offer also comes with a free subscription to Shoq and Golootlo, adding extra value to your package.
What’s Included in the Ufone Azadi Offer?
Here’s what you get:
- 200GB internet
- Unlimited minutes for calls
- Free Shoq subscription (for streaming movies and shows)
- Free Golootlo subscription (for discounts and deals)
- Rs. 250+ discount on the original price
The regular price of this package is Rs. 2200, but during this Azadi season, you can grab it for only Rs. 1947, saving over Rs. 250!
How to Subscribe
Subscribing to the Azadi Offer is quick and easy:
*Dial 900#
OR
Subscribe through the UPTCL App
Limited Time Only
This special Azadi Offer is available for a limited time only as part of the Independence Day celebrations. It’s the perfect chance to stay connected, stream your favorite content, and enjoy exclusive deals, all without worrying about your mobile bills.
What You Need to Know
-
Validity: 30 days
-
Price: Rs. 1947 (after Rs. 250+ discount)
-
How to get it: Dial *900# or use the UPTCL App
-
Bonus: Free Shoq & Golootlo access
So if you’ve been waiting for a big data and call offer, now’s the time. Grab the Azadi Offer and enjoy 200 GB, unlimited calls, and free entertainment, all for under Rs. 2000.
Don’t miss out!
