Ufone Discounted Rates Allow You to Get Connected with Loved Ones

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Apr 3, 2020
Now you can enjoy the company of your loved ones all day long with Ufone discounted rates. Stay home and make calls to your friends and family without the worry of extra charges.

With the discounted rates, you can make long talk times and enjoy every minute.

DD Bundle Offer

Make landline calls to:

Australia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, Greece, Germany and the UK (excluding NTS)

Landline and Mobile numbers in China, USA and Canada are also covered

Prices, Tariffs & Subscription

PackagesSubscriptionNo of MinutesValidityActivation SMS code
Package 1RS 100 + Tax120 Minutes14 Days711
Package 2RS
50 + Tax		60
Minutes		7
Days		712
Package 3RS 10 + Tax10 MinutesSame day till midnight*2244#

Terms & Conditions

  • This offer is valid for prepaid customers only
  • Calls will be charged on per minute basis
  • Un-utilized minutes will not be carried forward after the expiry of the Offer
  •  To inquire about minutes consumed and balance available, dial *706#
  • This offer will not be valid for special, VAS & NTS numbers
  • For Regional Tax rates on call setup charges, please click here.
  • Terms and conditions apply

Source: Ufone

