Pakistan’s cellular market continued to witness gradual but notable shifts in March 2026, with major operators Jazz, Zong, and Telenor Pakistan losing additional market share, while Ufone strengthened its position through steady subscriber growth, according to the latest official telecom industry data.

The updated figures showed Jazz maintaining its position as Pakistan’s largest cellular operator with a market share of 36.56 percent in March 2026. However, the company recorded a slight decline compared to 36.58 percent in February, indicating increasing competition in the sector.

Ufone Gains Market Share as Jazz, Zong, and Telenor Slip in March 2026

Zong remained the country’s second-largest mobile operator, although its market share also declined marginally to 26.47 percent in March from 26.55 percent a month earlier.

Similarly, Telenor Pakistan continued to face pressure in the competitive telecom market, with its market share slipping from 21.4 percent in February to 21.38 percent in March.

In contrast, Ufone maintained positive momentum and emerged as the only major operator to post gains during the month. The company’s market share increased to 14.54 percent in March compared to 14.43 percent in February, reflecting gradual subscriber expansion and improved market positioning.

Meanwhile, the Special Communications Organization (SCO) maintained a relatively small but stable presence in the market, with its share standing at 1.05 percent.

Industry experts say the latest figures highlight intensifying competition among telecom operators as companies continue investing in network expansion, digital financial services, bundled internet packages, and customer retention strategies to secure market share in an increasingly saturated sector.

Analysts also believe that the ongoing changes in market dynamics could accelerate further amid developments surrounding the proposed Ufone-Telenor merger process and Pakistan’s evolving 5G landscape, which is expected to reshape competition and service offerings in the coming years.