Ufone Launches Super Card Max

Pakistani telecom operator Ufone, has introduced a new member of the Super Card family, Super Card Max that will cater to growing need of calls, data & connectivity of millions of Pakistanis.

Promising absolute ‘befikri’ using the Super Card Max, Ufone offers all its subscribers hassle-free connectivity through this offer. Catering to data needs with 4GB of internet along with unlimited Facebook, allowing Ufone users to stay updated on the go. Ufone prioritizes its customers need to stay in touch with their loved ones. This new addition to the Super Card family will also facilitate voice needs with unlimited U to U and PTCL minutes, 250 minutes to call other local networks along with 5000 SMS.

Ufone customers already availing Super Card Plus package can carry forward their resources to the newly launched Super Card Max. Staying true to its standards, this Ufone card will also be valid for 30 days without any hidden charges. To avail this package, Ufone customers can utilize the self-service channel by dialling the USSD code *629# or digital mediums like My Ufone app, UPaisa and partner apps. For more information, the customers can visit the Ufone website www.ufone.com

Ufone’s Super Card line-up, has become the flagship offer of the industry as it comes with some of the most valuable packages in the market and that is why it is highly popular amongst customers. It has not only become a game-changer for customer experience in the telecom industry but has also always prioritized the well-being and needs of millions of Pakistani customers.

About the Company:

Starting its operations in 2001, for 2 decades Ufone has been a forerunner of innovation and digitization in the Pakistani telecom landscape. Adhering strictly to their motto ‘Tum he tou ho’, the brand has achieved noteworthy accomplishments in customer service and providing an improved digital experience to the people of Pakistan.