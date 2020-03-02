Staying connected with your loved while being away from home is very important for any person living abroad. Ufone being a customer centric organization understands this reality more than anyone else and therefore brings exciting and economical packages to facilitate its users worldwide.

This time Ufone has launched the cheapest data roaming bucket for customers in UAE through which they can easily avail 1 MB for just 1 rupee.

Ufone Launches the Most Economical Data Package in UAE

The 5GB roaming bucket is available for PKR 5000 and will be valid for 7 days. It is one of the most lucrative data roaming bucket in UAE for post-paid subscribers and allows one to have multiple audio and video calls over whatsapp. The offer shall help customers to reduce distances and stay connected with their family & friends without hassle.

The best part is that there will be no additional charges once the bucket is activated thus one cannot expect to have a data bill shock after a long call. Customers can call via whatsapp for as long as they like.

To avail this offer, users can dial *4499# or visit Ufone service centre/PTCL joint shop for activation of data roaming bucket.

