Ufone Merger; is it a Good idea?

Things haven’t been going in the right direction for Ufone for quite some time which is why the news of PTCL seeking proposals for an advisory role for possible amalgamation or merger of Ufone with another telecom operator didn’t shock anyone in the industry. PTCL managed by Etisalat group is the only player in the market that has fixed and wireless broadband network. Still, unfortunately, it has not been able to take any benefit from this unique strength.

As of today, eight out of ten internet users in Pakistan access the service through mobile phones, an operator that falls behind in the mobile broadband is indeed either expected to merge acquired or will surely die sooner or later. The reason is simple— in this day and age status-quo is not an option especially in a fast-moving industry such as ICT. This is the reason why every now and then news of Ufone merger/ acquisition gains momentum in the market. Now once again, the word of possible Ufone merger has fired up.

The federal law ministry responding to press has said that any such transaction would have to go through the Privatization Commission, which in turn requires the federal cabinet to approve of the decision. It further suggested that the only transaction that could be contemplated without those approvals would be a merger of Ufone into the primary PTCL operations. This will be a pointless exercise since Ufone is already a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTCL. Sometime back PTCL and Ufone merged several departments. Although, it may have shown some improvements in terms of productivity that is internal to the organization its overall performance i.e. financially and its market share had either no or adverse effect.

Ufone up for merger; what it means for the stakeholders?

If the long-expected merger or acquisition in Pakistan’s cellular mobile services sector finally materializes, it will create a far-reaching impact and change the dynamics of the current market.

The main aspects to ascertain any meaningful impact are market share, spectrum and financial strength.

What does it mean for other Telco’s?

Change in market share

There has been a tough competition between Telenor and Jazz on being the market leader before Mobilink-Warid merger. After the merger with Warid, Jazz took a substantial edge on Telenor and became the largest market player.

If Telenor acquires Ufone, it can become the largest player in the market in terms of subscribers. Ufone has reportedly 22 million subscribers, and with this, Telenor’s subscriber base will reach 68 million. Whereas, if Zong acquires Ufone, it will become the second-largest player in the market. If Jazz takes the bold decision of going for another merger, its position in the market will become completely invincible. In today’s age subscribers are the most important assets for any organization and increases its value.

As of August 2020, Pakistan has around 85 million mobile broadband subscribers, with almost 40% penetration rate. Only two years back, the number of mobile broadband subscribers was 58 million. This pace of broadband growth hints the fact that in future this mobile broadband growth will further increase. Although Ufone has much smaller broadband subscriber base whichever mobile operator will acquire Ufone will also get Ufone’s 9.6 million broadband subscribers and strengthen its position as NGM player.

Spectrum and Infrastructure

From the spectrum standpoint, things will also change dramatically, which is the most important aspect of any kind of merger activity in the mobile industry. Ufone has considerable chunks of frequency bands in all major frequency spectra.

Whoever acquires it, the increased spectrum will help them to utilize these additional bands for both voice

and data services. Following scenarios can take shape depending on the combination that will emerge after Ufone’s merger with any of the Mobile Network Operator (MNO).

ZONG-Ufone

If Zong acquires Ufone, it will have 6MHz extra spectrum in 1800MHz band, which can be aptly used for 4G

data services. Although this chunk can also be used for 2G voice service, then Ufone offers another 7.6 MHz bands in 900 MHz spectrum dedicatedly used for 2G voice service. By re-farming, Zong can introduce broadband services on this band as well. A 5MHz Ufone’s bandwidth in 2100 MHz spectrum will increase Zong’s spectrum to overall 15MHz. The usage of Ufone’s bands will depend entirely on Zong’s spectrum strategy. Still, the main motives behind any strategy could be ever-growing demand of broadband data and future 2G spectrum re-farming. To enhance the mobile broadband user experience and to improve the Data speeds, either Zong has to increase cell sites (which could be expensive and exhaustive effort) or to increase frequency spectrum. Ufone’s additional bands will help Zong achieving this goal.

Jazz-Ufone

Since Jazz has already acquired Warid and has larger bandwidths in 2G/3G domains as compared to its competitors. Its main motivation could be to use the additional bands of Ufone’s 1800MHz for 4G data and all other bands for 3G services through spectrum re-farming.

Telenor-Ufone

After merger/acquisition, Telenor will have a total of 10MHz of 850 MHZ spectrum, which they can use for voice and data both. They probably will have the same motivation as Jazz. The lucrative 1800MHz frequency chunk, which is also technology independent, will most probably be used for broadband Data service and the rest of the bands could be deployed for services.

In addition to spectrum, Ufone merger will also bring access to Ufone’s Base stations and USF projects, thus increasing its coverage and service quality.

What does it mean for PTCL?

PTCL has considered the idea of selling Ufone in the past, and it has all the right reasons to consider it once again.

Ufone started its operations in 2003, and in its first eight years, it showed tremendous growth. Its revenues grew from Rs2.7 billion in 2003 to Rs60.5 billion in 2011, showing an average annual rate of 46.6% per year. After 2011 however, the performance of Ufone took a downturn. Ufone just until a few months ago was the only telecom operator of the country that was not able to offer 4G spectrum because it failed to acquire any additional spectrum in 2015 auction which made a significant bump on the company’s market share, financial position and its future as well.

In the last fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, Ufone lost 1.3% of its subscribers and saw its revenue decline by 9% compared to the same period in the previous year. PTCL reportedly has been providing financial support

to Ufone due to its ever-increasing working capital requirement and deteriorating balance sheet. According to available figures, loans and advances given to Ufone by PTCL had touched Rs7.5 billion. As compared to Ufone, PTCL Group’s other business like mobile banking, corporate & carrier, broadband internet & cable and, home landline has shown consistent growth over the years. Considering the dwindling and high cost of operations, the decision of Ufone merger with another telecom operator could be beneficial for PTCL’s financials.

PTCL is one of the telecom company with vast infrastructure, including towers and its optical fiber network.

After Ufone’s merger, PTCL can entirely focus on becoming an infrastructure company which could prove to be a more viable option for PTCL as it has a vast network of properties, towers and fiber.

Also, once Ufone is excluded from PTCL’s business portfolio, it will become a neutral entity for other operators who currently see PTCL as a competitor.

What does it mean for consumers?

PTCL selling Ufone will bring a tremendously positive impact on its customers as well. Once PTCL lets go of Ufone, it will become an impartial entity for other telecom operators and not a competitor. Jazz, Telenor, and Zong would then be able to lease property, towers and fiber from PTCL and would no longer need to make the costly upfront investments to set up and maintain their tower infrastructure. Right now, Pakistan has one of the lowest ARPU (average revenue per user) in the world, once the cost of operations is reduced by sharing/ leasing PTCL assets such as property, towers and fiber network, Mobile operators revenues will improve considerably and allow them to offer a better price for their voice and data services. In addition to that, the process for fiberization will also accelerate, and mobile operators will also be able to expand their service to areas that are still unconnected. Most importantly, Ufone customers will finally be able to enjoy better coverage and quality of service.

According to PTA’s annual report 2019, Ufone’s subscriber-to-complaints ratio was much higher than that of other operators. After merging with any other mobile operator, a larger spectrum will be available that will improve service quality for both networks’ users. This has already happened in the case of Jazz and Warid merger.

Who could possibly buy Ufone?

The answer to this question may seem very difficult, but there is a certain fact that points toward some apparent output of the current exercise. Jazz has just recently started to realize the benefits of merging with Warid however, it has been a complex and to some extent a painful exercise (with NAB unnecessary meddling into their affairs). Hence, it is quite possible that they may not want to go through the same exercise this soon. Whereas, Telenor Pakistan which did not show much interest in buying Warid, means that acquisition is not one of their growth strategies, but at the same time it could be their short cut to gain a market leadership position.

Zong could be the most interested as it has already been in discussion with buying a private fixed network and may have political reasons to expand its business in Pakistan because of CPEC. Importantly, it also has substantial financial resources to pull off such a transaction.

PTCL has recently announced the appointment of Matthew Willsher as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ufone. He is a seasoned telecom professional and has worked in UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Australia. Interestingly, he is also the one who closed down Etisalat Nigeria after continuous failures. He is speculated to be taken onboard by Etisalat Group for the same reason in Pakistan. However, this or he may be the saviour for Etisalat Group in Pakistan, only time will tell…!!!