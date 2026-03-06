Ufone Offers Free Rs 250 Balance – Here’s How to Get It

Ufone users can now enjoy an additional benefit when subscribing to a monthly package. Ufone is offering a free Rs 250 balance to customers, and in this article we will tell you how to get it. This limited-time incentive gives users extra value along with their regular package benefits.

The offer encourages customers to subscribe to Ufone’s monthly bundles, which usually include call minutes, SMS, and mobile data. Once a user activates a qualifying package, the free balance is automatically credited to their account.

How to Get the Free Rs 250 Balance

The process to claim this bonus balance is simple and only takes a few steps. Users just need to subscribe to any monthly bundle through Ufone’s bundle menu.

Follow the steps below:

*Dial 326# from your Ufone number. A menu will appear showing different available bundles. Select any monthly package you want to subscribe to. After completing the subscription, you will receive a confirmation message. The Rs 250 free balance will be credited to your account automatically.

This balance can also be used for regular mobile usage within the allowed terms.

How to Check Your Balance

After subscribing and receiving the confirmation message, users can also easily check their available balance.

To check the balance:

*Dial 707# from your phone.

Your remaining balance will be displayed on the screen.

Important Terms and Conditions

While the offer provides extra balance, there are a few conditions that users should keep in mind:

The free Rs 250 balance cannot be used for international dialing .

. It is also not valid for roaming services .

. The balance is non-shareable; you cannot share it with another person.

For users who regularly activate monthly packages, this promotion provides additional value. The free balance can help cover extra calls or basic usage without additional recharge. Since the activation process is quick and automatic, subscribers can easily benefit from the promotion simply by selecting their preferred bundle.

Also, the prices of the packages are a bit high, so this bonus will help compensate for the cost.

