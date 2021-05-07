Ufone offers generous free data ‘Eidi’ on mobile top-ups
Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has announced free data ‘Eidi’ on mobile top-ups for its consumers under Eid Recharge Offer. Consumers will receive free data on regular balance recharge of Rs. 100 and above via across all recharge mediums.
The offer will help Ufone users stay connected with their loved ones during Eid vacations while COVID related restriction bar physical socialization. The free data will bring consumers additional connectivity, fun and entertainment during the Eid festivities. In order to ensure safety and wellbeing of consumers, Ufone also makes mobile recharges available through its digital mediums including, MyUfone App, UPaisa App, Ufone website, MFS banking partners, and other banking applications. This is in addition to available options of scratch cards and loading balance through the retail channels.
Ufone offers generous free data ‘Eidi’ on mobile top-ups
Consumers can avail this limited time free data on recharge by purchasing mobile recharge also on following digital platforms multiple times:
Use your credit/ debit card to purchase top-up on MyUfone App
- From home page select “Pay Bill/Recharge” OR “Tap to Recharge” button
- Select payment method
- Enter mobile number and recharge amount
- Click proceed on confirmation screen
- Enter your Credit/Debit card details
- Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank
- Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback
Consumers can also recharge from Ufone website by following these simple steps:
- Select MyUfone tab from homepage
- Enter Ufone mobile number and Password to login
- Click on Pay Bill/ Recharge
- Select Pay Bill / Recharge from drop down menu
- Number, Amount, payment mode and click submit
- Click proceed on confirmation screen
- Enter your Credit/Debit card details
- Enter SMS PIN sent by Bank
- Receive confirmation along with instant 10% cashback
On UPaisa via USSD:
- Dial *786#
- Enter 4 to select Ufone Load/Postpay
- Enter 2 to select ULoad
- Enter mobile number
- Enter load amount
- Enter MPIN to confirm payment and tap send
- You will receive confirmation message with transaction ID
While on UPaisa App:
- Select mobile load from app home screen
- Select prepaid
- Select Ufone
- Enter mobile number, amount and tap submit
- Tap confirm to pay
In addition, Ufone is also offering recharge offers on UPaisa. New UPaisa customers will get 1000 MBs, 1000 U-U and PTCL minutes and 1000 SMS, while existing customers can get 10% cashback, on prepaid recharge of Rs. 100 and above. The rewards will be posted the next day of the transaction.
Ufone has offered similar exciting offers for its consumers during previous difficult times to help them stay connected, entertained and work from home with uninterrupted connectivity.