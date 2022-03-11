The latest wireless internet devices are quite popular in Pakistan as they can provide you with an internet connection on the go helping you stay connected to the world 24/7. You can do so much with these pocket-sized smart devices. Plug it in your car to groove to the trending music, get your work done without having to worry about poor connection and so much more. Some of these devices connect up to ten users at any given time, so they are excellent for family use as well. In view of the convenience it offers, all telecom players in Pakistan now offer their own 4G Internet devices. With so many choices out there, you may wonder which device is worth getting your hands on. Of course, coverage and network speeds vary from area to area, so users may choose based on something that is constant; price and data volumes.

Ufone Offers Most Economical 4G Device Packages in Pakistan

Below is a comparison of the basic data bundles offered on Internet devices of all four telecom players:

The biggest telecom player, Jazz offers a 60 GB basic package for Rs. 1850. It offers two other packages 100 GB and 150 GB cost at Rs. 2100 and Rs. 2600 respectively, with half the volume on all packages being usable at night only.

Zong offers 3 packages on its device. The basic 65 GB package costs Rs. 2100, followed by 160 GB and 200GB bundles for Rs2600 and Rs. 3300 respectively. Half of all the bundle volume is usable between 4 AM & 4 PM.

On the other hand, Telenor offers four internet packages. Two of them; 60 GB and 150 GB having volumes divided between day and night cost Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2500 respectively. Two additional packages without the day-night division are Rs. 3800 for 150 GB and Rs. 6000 for 275 GB respectively.

Lastly, Ufone offers three internet packages on its recently introduced Blaze 4G device. The basic 120 GB data package is available at Rs. 1999. Other packages include 200GB and 300 GB bundles for Rs. 2499 and Rs. 2999 respectively. Half of these data volumes are usable between 1 AM and 1 PM.

The comparison shows Ufone is really challenging industry trends here and is truly ahead of its game.

Not only are the company’s prices affordable, but it is offering twice the volume in every price bracket. It effectively means Ufone users enjoy nearly two packages a month as compared to the rest of telecom users.

If price and data volume are sufficient determining factors, Ufone easily stands out as an obvious choice. The reason Ufone’s data bundles are comparatively more affordable is that the company has decided against shifting the recently imposed additional 5% Withholding Tax onto its users thereby absorbing the hard blow delivered to telecom users by the government.

