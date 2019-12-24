Now Get Amazing Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
Ufone has brought an amazing discount on its Postpay prime packages. Now postpaid customers will get 50% discounts on different packages. However, this offer is only for new users. Also, it is a limited time offer.
Here Are the Details of Ufone Postpay Prime Packages
|Packages
|Old Line Rent
|Discounted Line Rent
|On-net
Mint.
|Off-net
Mint.
|SMS
|Data
(MB)
|Prime 300
|300
|300
|1000
|150
|1000
|500
|Prime 600
|600
|300
|2000
|300
|2000
|1000
|Prime 1000
|1000
|500
|5000
|500
|5000
|2000
|Prime 1500
|1500
|750
|7000
|750
|7000
|8000
Terms and Conditions:
- Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
- Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
- Discount initiated in the first bill run
- Discount to be valid for the next two-bill runs
- If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
- If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
- On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
- All charges mentioned are without taxes.
- Regional tax details are available on https://ufone.com/support/tax/.
- After consumption of free resources, the call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
- All Postpay products are auto-recursive unless otherwise stated.