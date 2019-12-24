Now Get Amazing Discount on Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Realme 5s banner
Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Dec 24, 2019
Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Ufone has brought an amazing discount on its Postpay prime packages. Now postpaid customers will get 50% discounts on different packages. However, this offer is only for new users. Also, it is a limited time offer.

Here Are the Details of Ufone Postpay Prime Packages

Packages Old Line Rent Discounted Line Rent On-net
Mint.		 Off-net
Mint.		 SMS Data
(MB)
Prime 300 300 300 1000 150 1000 500
Prime 600 600 300 2000 300 2000 1000
Prime 1000 1000 500 5000 500 5000 2000
Prime 1500 1500 750 7000 750 7000 8000

Terms and Conditions:

  • Only applicable for Prime 600, 1000 & 1500
  • Offer valid for New Sales/ MNP/ Prepaid to Postpaid conversions
  • Discount initiated in the first bill run
  • Discount to be valid for the next two-bill runs
  • If a subscriber upgrades within eligible packages, line rent discount will be applicable, while availing the resources of the higher package.
  • If a subscriber joins Prime 600, 1000 or 1500, while availing the offer discount, they will not be able to downgrade or move to prepaid for the next 3 months (during promotion duration).
  • On Net minutes include U2U and PTCL minutes.
  • All charges mentioned are without taxes.
  • Regional tax details are available on https://ufone.com/support/tax/.
  • After consumption of free resources, the call will be charged @ Rs. 1.50, SMS @ Rs. 1.00 and internet @ Rs. 2.00/MB
  • Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA.
  • All Postpay products are auto-recursive unless otherwise stated.

