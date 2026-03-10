Ufone Services Are Now Available on UBL App for Easier Access

Ufone users can now access several mobile services directly through the UBL App. United Bank Limited (UBL) has announced that its mobile banking application now supports important Ufone features, allowing customers to manage their mobile needs more easily from a single platform.

With this new integration, users can subscribe to Ufone bundles directly within the UBL App. Customers can browse available data, call, and SMS packages and activate them without needing to dial codes or switch to another application. This makes it simpler and quicker for users to choose the package that suits their needs.

Ufone Services Are Now Available on the UBL App for Easier Access

The update also allows customers to recharge their Ufone balance through the UBL App. Prepaid users can top up their mobile accounts within seconds by logging into the app and selecting the recharge option. This removes the need to visit shops or use other recharge services, saving both time and effort.

In addition to bundle subscriptions and mobile recharges, the UBL App also supports Ufone bill payments. Postpaid customers can pay their monthly bills directly through the app. This feature helps users avoid late payments and allows them to manage their expenses more conveniently.

The collaboration between UBL and Ufone highlights the growing trend of combining telecom services with digital banking platforms. Banks are increasingly expanding their mobile apps to include everyday services so customers can complete multiple tasks in one place. This approach improves convenience and encourages more people to use digital banking.

For customers, the biggest advantage is simplicity. Instead of using different apps for banking and telecom services, they can now manage everything through the UBL App. Whether it is activating a bundle, recharging a balance, or paying a bill, the process can be completed in just a few steps.

Users simply need to log in to the UBL App to start using these features. The integration aims to provide a smooth and efficient experience, making it easier for Ufone customers to stay connected.