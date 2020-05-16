With Ufone SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Enjoy Free Incentives for 60 Days
To get back its older users to the network, Ufone introduces SIM Lagao offer 2020. With Ufone SIM Lagao Offer, users will be able to enjoy Free Minutes, MBs and SMS for the next 60 days. All those customers who have not used their sim for 30 days are eligible for this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- U-U and PTCL minutes: 6000
- SMS: 6000
- Mobile Internet: 6000 MB
How to Avail the Offer:
- Users can avail this offer by dialing *5000#
Price:
- This offer is free of cost. All you have to do is just activate the 30 days inactive Sim.
Terms and Conditions:
- Customers will get 50 Ufone/ PTCL minutes daily for a period of 60 days.
- Bonus on Usage will be available on usage of Rs. 5 or more.
- All calls made through SLO offer will be charged Rs.0.12+Tax from day 16th onwards.
- A customer who has opted/activated this offer before 17th Apr’20, will continue to use SLO without call setup charges however bonus on usage minutes will be charged with Rs. 0.12+Tax per call.
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- There is no time restriction on SLO internet usage.
- Ufone reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.