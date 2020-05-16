To get back its older users to the network, Ufone introduces SIM Lagao offer 2020. With Ufone SIM Lagao Offer, users will be able to enjoy Free Minutes, MBs and SMS for the next 60 days. All those customers who have not used their sim for 30 days are eligible for this offer.

With Ufone SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Enjoy Free Incentives for 60 Days

Offered Incentives:

U-U and PTCL minutes: 6000

SMS: 6000

Mobile Internet: 6000 MB

How to Avail the Offer:

Users can avail this offer by dialing *5000#

Price:

This offer is free of cost. All you have to do is just activate the 30 days inactive Sim.

Terms and Conditions: