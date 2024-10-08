Ufone SIM Lagao Offer: Enjoy Free Internet, Minutes & SMS for 60 Days

Ufone brings a fantastic offer for its prepaid customers, encouraging inactive users to switch back to their Ufone SIMs with the SIM Lagao Offer. If you are a Ufone user and haven’t used your Ufone SIM for over 30 days, this is the best time to switch back. With Ufone SIM Lagao Offer, you can enjoy an exciting 60-day bonus, including free internet, calls, and SMS. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out!

Ufone SIM Lagao Offer Perks:

8 GB of Internet (split into two cycles of 4 GB each on the 1st and 31st day)

6000 Ufone/PTCL minutes (100 minutes per day)

6000 SMS (100 SMS per day)

Additionally, Ufone users who spend Rs. 10 or more will get 200 Ufone/PTCL minutes and 200 SMS, valid for one day.

How to Avail:

Insert your inactive Ufone SIM. Dial *5000# to activate the offer. Enjoy 8 GB of data, 6000 minutes, and 6000 SMS over 60 days.

Terms & Conditions:

Ufone will provide 100 Ufone/PTCL minutes and 100 SMS daily for 60 days.

Spend Rs. 10 or more to get an extra 200 minutes and 200 SMS for one day.

No call setup charges for the first 7 days. From the 8th day onward, a call setup charge of Rs. 0.17 per call applies.

The internet can be used on 2G/3G/4G networks with no time restrictions.

After consuming the offer’s internet volume, the default rate of Rs. 2.75/MB will apply.

For further queries, you can visit Ufone’s website or contact Ufone customer support at 333.

Isn’t it a great offer? Switch back to Ufone and enjoy free internet, calls, and SMS. Stay connected with your loved ones while enjoying these perks for the next two months!

