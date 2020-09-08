Ufone SMS Bundle Offer-Details

If we say that Ufone is the operator of youth, we won’t be wrong. It is evident from the cost-effective packages launched by the company. SMS is one of the best ways of fast communicating with friends and family. To cater to the needs of customers, Ufone has come up with the best offers. Ufone SMS bundle offer includes daily, fortnightly, weekly, yearly and unlimited packages.

Ufone SMS Bundle Offer

Here are the details of the Ufone SMS Bundle.

 

Daily Package
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 4.77+tax1,60024 Hours605
Fortnightly Package
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 39.33 + tax10,50014 Days603
Unlimited Package
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 95.6+tax21,00030 Days607
Yearly SMS Package
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 795.87+taxUnlimited*One Year601
*Fair Usage Policy of 110,000 SMS apply.
*Weekly SMS Bucket
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 11 .95+tax1,25007 Days608
*This package is only valid for Uth Package Customers.
45 Day SMS Bucket
PriceFree SMSValiditySMS ‘Sub’ to
Rs. 118.31+tax31,00045 Days614

How To Subscribe:

  • Go to ‘Write message’ and type ‘Sub’
  •  Send to the respective code of the required subscription plan or SMS bundle
    Example: Send “Sub” in an SMS to 603 for subscribing to Fortnightly Package

Terms and Conditions:

  • SMS Buckets do not include International SMS or Premium SMS
  • SMS to shortcode 600 and 606 will be charged at 60 paise
  • All rates are exclusive of GST
  • Standard rates apply to all SMS sent to the respective shortcode
  • Validity of the Daily Package is 24 hours from the time of subscription
  • To check remaining free SMS and expiry date you can send blank SMS to 606
  • Customers can subscribe to one Daily Package in 24 hours
  • The Daily SMS Package will now automatically resubscribe after 24 hours, i.e. you will not have to resubscribe the bucket through 605 everyday
  • To unsubscribe the package at any time, simply write message “Unsub” and send to 506
  •  If in case you have insufficient balance, you will automatically be unsubscribed from Daily Bucket
  • To unsubscribe weekly SMS Package SMS ‘Unsub’ to 8066
  • Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

