So here is the eye-opening offer from Ufone. The telecom operator keeps on launching new packages for its customer however the best thing about them is their cost-effectiveness. No doubt, the brand focuses on youth and in order to reach their expectations, devise packages that are perfect for their needs. This time we have come across the cheapest package that is Ufone Social Daily Offer.

Ufone Social Daily Offer Let you Socialize in Just Rs. 6

As the name suggests, it is a daily offer with which one can socialize with each other by just spending a minor amount of Rs. 6. Social Daily provides users with 100 MBs to use WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter for 24 hours.

Validity 1 Day Charges Rs. 6 To subscribe dial *3461# Incentives 100 MBs

Ufone also has another package named Ufone special daily offer. The package is also priced at rs. 6 however it provides 50 Mbs of internet.

Terms and Conditions:

All prices are inclusive of Taxes.

Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.

All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.

All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.

Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.

Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance the customer experience.

Once the data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on the default mobile package rate.

Source: Ufone