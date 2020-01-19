Ufone has introduced a bundle for its users who need streaming videos on Youtube or Dailymotion. Ufone Streaming Bundle will let users watch videos on Youtube or Dailymotion for an hour. The users will get 500MB for one hour to watch the videos they want to. Ufone users can avail this offer by dialing a USSD code or they can subscribe to this offer online too.

Here is How to Avail Ufone Streaming Bundle

Offered Incentives:

500 MB for Youtube and Dailymotion

How to Avail the Offer?

You can avail this offer by dialing *78#

For Online Subscription Click Here

Price:

Ufone users can avail this offer in Rs. 10 only

Validity:

The offer is valid for 1 Hour only

Terms and Conditions: