Here is How to Avail Ufone Streaming Bundle
Ufone has introduced a bundle for its users who need streaming videos on Youtube or Dailymotion. Ufone Streaming Bundle will let users watch videos on Youtube or Dailymotion for an hour. The users will get 500MB for one hour to watch the videos they want to. Ufone users can avail this offer by dialing a USSD code or they can subscribe to this offer online too.
Offered Incentives:
- 500 MB for Youtube and Dailymotion
How to Avail the Offer?
- You can avail this offer by dialing *78#
- For Online Subscription Click Here
Price:
- Ufone users can avail this offer in Rs. 10 only
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 1 Hour only
Terms and Conditions:
- All prices are inclusive of Taxes.
- Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.
- All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.
- All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.
- Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.
- Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance the customer experience.
- Once the data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on the default mobile package rate.