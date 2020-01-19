Here is How to Avail Ufone Streaming Bundle

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jan 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Ufone Streaming Bundle

Ufone has introduced a bundle for its users who need streaming videos on Youtube or Dailymotion. Ufone Streaming Bundle will let users watch videos on Youtube or Dailymotion for an hour. The users will get 500MB for one hour to watch the videos they want to. Ufone users can avail this offer by dialing a USSD code or they can subscribe to this offer online too.

Here is How to Avail Ufone Streaming Bundle

Offered Incentives:

  • 500 MB for Youtube and Dailymotion

How to Avail the Offer?

  • You can avail this offer by dialing *78#
  • For Online Subscription Click Here

Price:

  • Ufone users can avail this offer in Rs. 10 only

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 1 Hour only

Terms and Conditions:

  • All prices are inclusive of Taxes.
  • Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.
  • All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.
  • All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.
  • Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.
  • All prices are inclusive of taxes.
  • Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance the customer experience.
  • Once the data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on the default mobile package rate.

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker