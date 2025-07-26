Ufone is making it easier for prepaid users to stay connected by offering a special discount on its Super 5 Bundle. The popular package, known for its massive data and call benefits, is now available at a reduced price.

Previously priced at Rs. 3,999, the Super 5 Bundle can now be purchased for just Rs. 3,499 — giving users a Rs. 500 discount.

Ufone Super 5 Bundle Now Available with Rs 500 Discount

Rs. 3,499 (if recharged through a retailer or card)

(if recharged through a retailer or card) Rs. 3,037.35 (if activated using available balance)

What’s Included in the Super 5 Bundle?

This offer is valid for 30 days and includes:

200 GB of Internet

of Internet 2,000 off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

(calls to other networks) 20,000 on-net minutes (calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers)

(calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers) 20,000 SMS

Option to share the bundle with up to 4 other users (total 5 members)

Who Can Avail This Offer?

This bundle is available for all prepaid Ufone users

Not available for Ufone Blaze or Internet SIM customers

You can activate the bundle in two simple ways:

Through the Ufone UPTCL App – Recommended for easy group management *By dialling 747#

Group Sharing Made Simple:

One of the standout features of the Super 5 Bundle is the ability to share it with others. The person who subscribes (group owner) can add up to 4 more people, making it a group of 5.

How it works:

Group management is done using the UPTCL App

You can add or remove members during the 30-day validity

You get 4 chances per month to change group members

to change group members Removing and re-adding someone counts as one attempt

After using all 4 attempts, no more changes can be made until the bundle is renewed

On renewal, existing group members stay, and you get 4 new chances for changes

The group owner cannot join another group while this bundle is active

With this Rs. 500 discount, Ufone’s Super 5 Bundle is now even more attractive, especially for families or groups of friends looking to save money while enjoying generous internet, call, and SMS benefits.