Ufone Super 5 Bundle Now Available with Rs 500 Discount
Ufone is making it easier for prepaid users to stay connected by offering a special discount on its Super 5 Bundle. The popular package, known for its massive data and call benefits, is now available at a reduced price.
Previously priced at Rs. 3,999, the Super 5 Bundle can now be purchased for just Rs. 3,499 — giving users a Rs. 500 discount.
Ufone Super 5 Bundle Now Available with Rs 500 Discount
Updated Super 5 Bundle Price:
- Rs. 3,499 (if recharged through a retailer or card)
- Rs. 3,037.35 (if activated using available balance)
What’s Included in the Super 5 Bundle?
This offer is valid for 30 days and includes:
- 200 GB of Internet
- 2,000 off-net minutes (calls to other networks)
- 20,000 on-net minutes (calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers)
- 20,000 SMS
- Option to share the bundle with up to 4 other users (total 5 members)
Who Can Avail This Offer?
- This bundle is available for all prepaid Ufone users
- Not available for Ufone Blaze or Internet SIM customers
Also Read: Enjoy Unlimited Data with Ufone’s New Digital Mega Offer for Just Rs. 2200
How to Subscribe:
You can activate the bundle in two simple ways:
- Through the Ufone UPTCL App – Recommended for easy group management
- *By dialling 747#
Group Sharing Made Simple:
One of the standout features of the Super 5 Bundle is the ability to share it with others. The person who subscribes (group owner) can add up to 4 more people, making it a group of 5.
How it works:
- Group management is done using the UPTCL App
- You can add or remove members during the 30-day validity
- You get 4 chances per month to change group members
- Removing and re-adding someone counts as one attempt
- After using all 4 attempts, no more changes can be made until the bundle is renewed
- On renewal, existing group members stay, and you get 4 new chances for changes
- The group owner cannot join another group while this bundle is active
With this Rs. 500 discount, Ufone’s Super 5 Bundle is now even more attractive, especially for families or groups of friends looking to save money while enjoying generous internet, call, and SMS benefits.