Ufone Super 5 Offer: Share One Package with Five People & Save More!

Staying connected with loved ones has never been easier! With the new Ufone Super 5 Offer, you can now share a single package with up to five people. Whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues, this offer allows you to enjoy affordable and seamless connectivity without the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions.

This unique package lets you create a squad of five members, ensuring everyone in your group enjoys generous call minutes, high-speed internet, and SMS. It’s a cost-effective way to stay connected while sharing the benefits with others.

Super 5 Offer Details:

Price (Load Amount): Rs. 3,999

Off-Net Minutes: 2,000

Ufone & PTCL Minutes: 20,000

Internet: 200 GB

SMS: 20,000

Validity: 30 Days

Sharing: Up to 5 Members

Uptcl App Subscription: Click Here

Why Choose Ufone Super 5 Offer?

Share with Ease – Instead of managing separate packages, share one plan with up to five people. This is perfect for families, friends, or small businesses.

– Instead of managing separate packages, share one plan with up to five people. This is perfect for families, friends, or small businesses. Massive Data Allowance—With 200 GB of internet, you can enjoy seamless browsing, video streaming, and gaming without interruptions.

enjoy seamless browsing, video streaming, and gaming without interruptions. Extensive Call Minutes – The offer includes 20,000 Ufone & PTCL minutes and 2,000 off-net minutes, ensuring you stay in touch with everyone.

– The offer includes 20,000 Ufone & PTCL minutes and 2,000 off-net minutes, ensuring you stay in touch with everyone. Affordable & Convenient – At Rs. 3,999, this package provides excellent value, helping you save money while staying connected.

Activating the Super 5 Offer is quick and easy! Dial *747# and enjoy the benefits. You can also activate the offer through UPTCL app.

Final Thoughts

The Super 5 Offer is designed for those who want seamless, affordable, and hassle-free connectivity. Instead of purchasing multiple packages, you can share one plan and enjoy massive savings. Whether you’re managing a family connection or splitting costs with friends, this plan offers unmatched convenience and value.

Don’t wait! Form your Super 5 squad today and experience the future of shared connectivity!