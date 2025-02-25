Ufone Super 5 Offer: Share One Package with Five People & Save More!
Staying connected with loved ones has never been easier! With the new Ufone Super 5 Offer, you can now share a single package with up to five people. Whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues, this offer allows you to enjoy affordable and seamless connectivity without the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions.
This unique package lets you create a squad of five members, ensuring everyone in your group enjoys generous call minutes, high-speed internet, and SMS. It’s a cost-effective way to stay connected while sharing the benefits with others.
Super 5 Offer Details:
- Price (Load Amount): Rs. 3,999
- Off-Net Minutes: 2,000
- Ufone & PTCL Minutes: 20,000
- Internet: 200 GB
- SMS: 20,000
- Validity: 30 Days
- Sharing: Up to 5 Members
- Uptcl App Subscription: Click Here
Why Choose Ufone Super 5 Offer?
- Share with Ease – Instead of managing separate packages, share one plan with up to five people. This is perfect for families, friends, or small businesses.
- Massive Data Allowance—With 200 GB of internet, you can enjoy seamless browsing, video streaming, and gaming without interruptions.
- Extensive Call Minutes – The offer includes 20,000 Ufone & PTCL minutes and 2,000 off-net minutes, ensuring you stay in touch with everyone.
- Affordable & Convenient – At Rs. 3,999, this package provides excellent value, helping you save money while staying connected.
How to Subscribe?
Activating the Super 5 Offer is quick and easy! Dial *747# and enjoy the benefits. You can also activate the offer through UPTCL app.
Final Thoughts
The Super 5 Offer is designed for those who want seamless, affordable, and hassle-free connectivity. Instead of purchasing multiple packages, you can share one plan and enjoy massive savings. Whether you’re managing a family connection or splitting costs with friends, this plan offers unmatched convenience and value.
Don’t wait! Form your Super 5 squad today and experience the future of shared connectivity!
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!