Ufone Super Card Premium Now Available at a Discounted Price of Rs. 1300
Ufone is back with yet another exciting offer for its loyal customers, slashing the price of its Super Card Premium from Rs. 1500 to just Rs. 1300. It is a limited-time offer. Ufone users can enjoy premium benefits at an affordable price, making it a perfect package for those seeking exceptional value.
The Super Card Premium is the ultimate monthly package that covers all your communication needs. Here’s a breakdown of what the Ufone Super Card Premium has to offer:
- Off-Net Minutes: 500
- On-Minutes: Unlimited
- Internet Data: 30 GB
- SMS: 6000
- Validity: 30 Days
This all-in-one package caters to all your needs, from voice calls and messaging to internet browsing and streaming. The generous allocation of data provides uninterrupted entertainment and seamless connectivity. On the other hand, the ample off-net and on-net minutes ensure generous talk time for staying in touch with loved ones and colleagues.
So, what are you waiting for? Dial *9111# or visit your nearest retailer to avail of this offer. You can also subscribe to the Ufone Super Card Premium through the My Ufone App. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy premium benefits at a reduced price.
Ufone Packages
Call Packages
Internet Packages
SMS Packages
Balance Check Code
Advance Loan Code
Internet Settings
WhatsApp Packages
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!