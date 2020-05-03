Enjoy non-stop Internet with Ufone Super Internet Plus
Ufone has introduced an amazing offer for its users to keep them busy in their home and to keep them connected with their loved one. Enjoy non-stop Internet with Ufone Super Internet Plus. Ufone users can get this offer in just Rs. 499. The offer is valid for one month. After subscribing to this offer, Ufone users will get a total of 13GB data. Among them, 5 GB can be used only for WhatsApp.
Offered Incentives:
- 8 GB data
- Unlimited WhatsApp
How to Subscribe the offer:
- Users can subscribe the Super Internet Plus offer by dialing *290#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 499
Validity:
- Super Internet Plus offer is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is valid for prepaid customers nationwide only.
- Offer is for PKR 499 incl. taxes.
- This is a monthly product and is valid for 30 days only from subscription.
- Dial *290# to subscribe to the product nationwide.
- You will be able to use 13 GBs Internet.
- 5GBs Internet is reserved for WhatsApp use only. Remaining 8GBs internet can be used freely.
- Super Internet Plus is a non-recursive product.
- Multiple subscriptions are allowed.
- Super Internet Plus is not time window based. It can be used 24 hours.
- Resource accumulation is not allowed.
- Subscribers can query remaining data by dialing *706#.