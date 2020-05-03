Ufone has introduced an amazing offer for its users to keep them busy in their home and to keep them connected with their loved one. Enjoy non-stop Internet with Ufone Super Internet Plus. Ufone users can get this offer in just Rs. 499. The offer is valid for one month. After subscribing to this offer, Ufone users will get a total of 13GB data. Among them, 5 GB can be used only for WhatsApp.

Offered Incentives:

8 GB data

Unlimited WhatsApp

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe the Super Internet Plus offer by dialing *290#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 499

Validity:

Super Internet Plus offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions: