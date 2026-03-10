Ufone-Telenor Pakistan Merger Decision Expected Wednesday as PTA Finalizes Review

Pakistan’s telecom industry has been holding its breath for months. On Wednesday, it gets its answer.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is set to announce its decision on the proposed merger between Ufone 4G and Telenor Pakistan, a deal that, if approved, would be the most significant consolidation in the country’s mobile sector in years. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that all regulatory formalities have been completed related to the Ufone-Telenor merger, with only one procedural meeting remaining before the decision is made public.

Why Wednesday and Not Monday

The announcement was originally scheduled for Monday. It didn’t happen.

The delay came down to availability. Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone 4G, was unable to attend a key meeting required under the merger review process, a procedural interaction between PTCL management and the PTA’s merger authority that must happen before any final decision is announced.

That meeting is now expected to take place this week. Once it concludes and the minutes are formally recorded, the PTA will communicate its ruling. A one-person scheduling conflict holding up a multibillion-rupee telecom merger is an unusual footnote, but it speaks to how procedurally rigid the regulatory process has been throughout this review.

What the PTA Has Already Done

This isn’t a decision being rushed. The PTA has spent several months working through the full regulatory framework governing telecom mergers and acquisitions in Pakistan, covering technical assessments, legal review, competition analysis, and spectrum holdings evaluation.

All of that is done. The regulator has examined what a combined Ufone–Telenor entity would look like in terms of market share, network infrastructure, and consumer impact. Wednesday’s announcement is the conclusion of that process, not the beginning of it.

What’s Actually at Stake

Right now, Pakistan has four major mobile network operators: Jazz, Zong, Telenor Pakistan, and Ufone 4G. If this merger goes through, that number drops to three.

That’s not a minor adjustment. Fewer operators means less direct competition on pricing, packages, and service quality, at least in theory. Regulators across markets have consistently wrestled with this tension: consolidation can strengthen the surviving players and enable better infrastructure investment, but it can also reduce the pressure that drives operators to improve and compete for customers.

Industry analysts lean toward the optimistic reading here. A combined Ufone–Telenor entity would have significantly more financial and operational firepower than either company separately. Better network investment, expanded rural coverage, and improved service quality are the expected upsides, particularly as Pakistan pushes toward broader 5G rollout and digital connectivity targets.

The spectrum angle is the one regulators will have examined most carefully. Both Ufone and Telenor hold spectrum allocations across different bands. A merged entity inheriting both sets of holdings would become a considerably stronger network competitor, which is good for consumers in terms of coverage but raises questions about how that spectrum concentration is managed going forward.

A Sector That Needed This Conversation

Pakistan’s telecom sector has been under financial pressure for years. Operators have faced rising infrastructure costs, heavy taxation, currency depreciation eating into dollar-denominated equipment expenses, and sluggish ARPU growth in a price-sensitive market. Telenor Pakistan in particular has had a difficult few years commercially; the merger, from its perspective, represents a path to sustainability that organic growth alone hasn’t delivered.

For Ufone, part of the state-owned PTCL group, the combination adds scale and market presence in segments where it has historically trailed Jazz and Zong.

The merged entity wouldn’t automatically dominate the market — Jazz remains the largest operator by subscribers, and Zong has the backing of China Mobile behind it. But it would create a more credible third competitor than either Ufone or Telenor currently represents on their own.

What Happens After Wednesday

If PTA approves the merger, the work doesn’t end; it shifts. Integration of two separate network infrastructures, billing systems, employee structures, and brand identities is a complex, multi-year process. Customers of both operators will want to know what happens to their plans, their numbers, and the network quality they currently experience.

If the PTA rejects or conditionally approves the merger, the industry recalibrates. Conditions could include spectrum divestiture requirements, pricing commitments, or coverage obligations designed to protect competition and consumers.

Either outcome reshapes the next chapter of Pakistan’s telecom story. Wednesday delivers the first line of it.