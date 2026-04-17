Power Cuts Hit Connectivity: Ufone Warns of Telecom Service Disruptions Amid Prolonged Load Shedding

Pakistan’s ongoing electricity crisis is now spilling into another critical sector, telecommunications. In a fresh advisory, Ufone has warned customers of possible telecom service disruptions due to prolonged and frequent load shedding across the country.

As power outages stretch beyond eight hours in many areas, maintaining seamless mobile connectivity is becoming increasingly difficult. The telecom operator says the current situation is directly affecting its ability to deliver uninterrupted services.

What’s Causing the Disruptions?

At the core of the issue lies Pakistan’s worsening load shedding cycle. Power outages are not only longer but also more frequent, leaving little room for telecom infrastructure to recover between blackouts.

Ufone’s spokesperson explained that most urban telecom sites rely on backup battery systems to stay operational during power cuts. These batteries are designed to provide temporary support, but only if they are adequately charged.

Here’s where the system is breaking down:

Backup batteries require 3–4 hours of uninterrupted electricity to fully recharge

Frequent outages are interrupting charging cycles

As a result, batteries are not reaching full capacity

This leads to reduced backup time at cell sites, causing service drops

In simple terms, when electricity doesn’t stay long enough to recharge batteries, towers eventually run out of power, taking mobile signals down with them.

For customers, this may translate into dropped calls, slow or unavailable mobile internet and temporary loss of network signals. The issue is particularly severe in areas facing back-to-back outages, where telecom sites struggle to maintain even minimum uptime.

Industry experts note that telecom networks are highly sensitive to power stability. Even short disruptions can cascade into larger service failures if backup systems are compromised.

When Will Services Normalize?

According to Ufone, services are expected to return to normal once the electricity supply stabilizes. Until then, disruptions may continue, depending on the severity and duration of outages in specific regions.

The situation highlights a deeper structural issue: Pakistan’s digital infrastructure is only as reliable as its power supply.

As the country pushes toward digital growth, expanding mobile broadband, fintech, and e-governance, persistent energy instability could become a major bottleneck. For telecom operators, this may accelerate the need to invest in alternative energy sources (solar and hybrid systems), higher-capacity backup solutions and smarter power management at cell sites.

For users, it’s a reminder that connectivity, often taken for granted, depends on a complex chain of infrastructure, where even electricity outages can bring communication to a halt.

Unless power supply patterns improve, telecom disruptions could become more frequent, raising concerns for both consumers and the country’s broader digital ambitions.