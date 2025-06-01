Ufone Weekly Budget Offer – A Great Deal for Just Rs.199

Ufone brings an affordable package for its users. The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer is perfect for those who want a little bit of everything at a low price. The package offers a lot of incentives for a week. You will get 200 on-net minutes and 20 off-net minutes for a week. Not only this, you will also get 4G data to stay connected on social media.

Price and Validity

The offer costs Rs 199 (load).

(load). It remains valid for 7 days from the time of activation.

What You Get After Subscribing to Ufone Weekly Budget Offer

Here’s what the Weekly Budget Offer includes:

20 Off-Net Minutes

You can call other networks like Jazz, Telenor, and Zong.

200 Ufone to Ufone & PTCL Minutes

Make calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers without worrying about balance.

2 GB Internet

Enjoy browsing, social media, and light video streaming with 2 GB of data.

200 SMS

Send text messages to any network in Pakistan.

This offer is great for people who use their phone moderately. If you want a small number of calls, messages, and some internet, this is a good choice. It’s also budget-friendly and easy to manage for students or daily users.

You can subscribe to the Weekly Budget Offer through the My Ufone App or by visiting the Ufone website.

Final Thoughts

The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer gives you a mix of minutes, data, and SMS for just Rs.199. It’s a simple and low-cost way to stay connected all week. If you’re looking for value in a weekly package, this one is worth trying.

