Ufone Weekly Budget Offer – A Great Deal for Just Rs.199

Ufone Weekly Budget Offer

Ufone brings an affordable package for its users. The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer is perfect for those who want a little bit of everything at a low price. The package offers a lot of incentives for a week. You will get 200 on-net minutes and 20 off-net minutes for a week. Not only this, you will also get 4G data to stay connected on social media.

Price and Validity

  • The offer costs Rs 199 (load).
  • It remains valid for 7 days from the time of activation.

What You Get After Subscribing to Ufone Weekly Budget Offer

Here’s what the Weekly Budget Offer includes:

  • 20 Off-Net Minutes
    You can call other networks like Jazz, Telenor, and Zong.
  • 200 Ufone to Ufone & PTCL Minutes
    Make calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers without worrying about balance.
  • 2 GB Internet
    Enjoy browsing, social media, and light video streaming with 2 GB of data.
  • 200 SMS
    Send text messages to any network in Pakistan.

This offer is great for people who use their phone moderately. If you want a small number of calls, messages, and some internet, this is a good choice. It’s also budget-friendly and easy to manage for students or daily users.

How to Subscribe

  • You can subscribe to the Weekly Budget Offer through the My Ufone App or by visiting the Ufone website.
Final Thoughts

The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer gives you a mix of minutes, data, and SMS for just Rs.199. It’s a simple and low-cost way to stay connected all week. If you’re looking for value in a weekly package, this one is worth trying.

