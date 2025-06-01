Ufone Weekly Budget Offer – A Great Deal for Just Rs.199
Ufone brings an affordable package for its users. The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer is perfect for those who want a little bit of everything at a low price. The package offers a lot of incentives for a week. You will get 200 on-net minutes and 20 off-net minutes for a week. Not only this, you will also get 4G data to stay connected on social media.
Price and Validity
- The offer costs Rs 199 (load).
- It remains valid for 7 days from the time of activation.
What You Get After Subscribing to Ufone Weekly Budget Offer
Here’s what the Weekly Budget Offer includes:
- 20 Off-Net Minutes
You can call other networks like Jazz, Telenor, and Zong.
- 200 Ufone to Ufone & PTCL Minutes
Make calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers without worrying about balance.
- 2 GB Internet
Enjoy browsing, social media, and light video streaming with 2 GB of data.
- 200 SMS
Send text messages to any network in Pakistan.
This offer is great for people who use their phone moderately. If you want a small number of calls, messages, and some internet, this is a good choice. It’s also budget-friendly and easy to manage for students or daily users.
How to Subscribe
- You can subscribe to the Weekly Budget Offer through the My Ufone App or by visiting the Ufone website.
Final Thoughts
The Ufone Weekly Budget Offer gives you a mix of minutes, data, and SMS for just Rs.199. It’s a simple and low-cost way to stay connected all week. If you’re looking for value in a weekly package, this one is worth trying.
