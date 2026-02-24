Ufone, Zong Submit $15M Each for 5G Auction; March 10 Set for Spectrum Bidding

Pakistan’s 5G journey has entered a decisive phase as two major telecom operators—Ufone and Zong—submitted $15 million each as pre-bid earnest money to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ahead of the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

The much-anticipated auction is scheduled for March 10, while the deadline for submission of pre-bid deposits is February 27. With three days remaining, industry sources indicate that leading operator Jazz is also expected to deposit the required $15 million within a day or two, as it is unlikely to miss participation in Pakistan’s first major 5G spectrum sale.

Government Eyeing $600 Million+ from 5G Auction

According to sources, the government is targeting over $600 million in potential revenue from the auction, depending on the final bidding outcome and competition level.

The PTA has outlined the minimum success criteria for the auction, stating that the process will be considered successful if at least 50% of the total 597 MHz spectrum is sold—approximately 300 MHz. Interestingly, if all three operators enter the bidding process, nearly 300 MHz of spectrum would automatically be allocated, meeting the minimum success threshold.

The March 10 auction is being closely watched by telecom stakeholders, investors, and technology experts, as it will determine the pace of Pakistan’s 5G rollout. The next-generation network is expected to deliver enhanced mobile broadband speeds, ultra-low latency, and new opportunities in IoT, smart infrastructure, and digital services.

With Ufone and Zong already confirming participation and Jazz expected to follow, the competitive landscape is becoming clearer. The coming days will be critical in shaping Pakistan’s transition toward 5G connectivity and digital transformation.

