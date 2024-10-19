Ufone’s Latest Ad Promotes Its Weekly Grand Offer With Hilarious Twist on Sohni-Mahiwal

Ufone ads are known for their humor and lighthearted approach. They often combine everyday scenarios with comedic twists, using relatable characters and witty dialogues to keep the audience entertained while highlighting their offers. Ufone’s latest ad promotes the Weekly Grand offer featuring Ali Zafar as Mahiwal and Zara Noor Abbas as Sohni. The ad cleverly underscores the convenience and abundance of data offered in the Ufone Weekly Grand Offer, with a humorous nod to technology’s role in modern relationships. So, are you guys ready to enjoy premium content on top of your mobile service with this amazing Ufone offer?

Ufone Weekly Grand Offer: Offered Incentives

Ufone Weekly Grand Offer is a powerhouse package, providing:

100 GB of internet

600 off-net minutes

7000 Ufone and PTCL minutes

7000 SMS

Free SHOQ subscription

Subscription Code

*775#

Charges

Rs 500

Validity

7 days

This ad nails the balance between humor and functionality. The casting of Ali Zafar and Zara Noor Abbas as iconic romantic figures gives it an instantly relatable charm. The plotline cleverly highlights the convenience of Ufone’s data-heavy package. The playful banter, cute visual effects, and the unexpected modern twist on the Sohni-Mahiwal story make this ad a memorable and effective way of promoting the benefits of 100 GB of data. So, what are you waiting for? If you want entertainment, flawless connectivity, and significant savings, subscribe to this offer right now. For further inquiries or complaints, contact Ufone customer service by dialing 033-11-333-100.

