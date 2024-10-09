UgAi app Launched: A Right tool For Ending Agricultural Market Manipulation?

Sindh’s Agriculture Minister, Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar has announced the launch of the UgAi app to address major market problems faced by farmers. These include artificial shortages, price manipulation, and fake products, which is a bottleneck for both small and large-scale farmers in the province.

During the launch event, the minister lauded Engro Fertilisers for creating Pakistan’s first e-commerce platform for farmers. The app enables the direct purchase of fertilizers at official prices. It also encompasses smart farming tools such as drones and satellite imagery to monitor crops, cut costs, and increase yields.

The secretary of Agriculture, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, stressed that digitization can help ease the impediments farmers face. He pointed out that the app would introduce modern mechanisms to improve the agriculture sector in Pakistan. Moreover, the authorities reportedly have plans to expand the UgAi app to other parts of the country as well.

However, some farming experts have also raised concerns regarding the new app. Progressive farmer Jawaid Junejo feared the app might favor large-scale farmers, leaving smaller ones out. He said that 70% of Sindh’s farmers are small growers who struggle with high urea prices due to shortages. Meanwhile, Agriculture analyst Ali Palh raised another issue. He warned that without proper registration, dealers could misuse the app to increase prices unfairly. However, we will have to wait for the real experience of the app to find out if it’s a blessing or a bliss.

