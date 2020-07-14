The Chinese tech giant Huawei remained ahead in the 5G race before a bunch of setbacks got in its way. Starting with the US sanctions on Huawei over security concerns following abandonment of Google services on its devices. And now the UK has also decided to ban Huawei. Prime Minister of the UK has announced that they are set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network.

UK Bans Huawei From its 5G Network, Spreading Uncertainty

The decision will surely appease the US authorities while causing concerns for China. It would also end a two-decade-long partnership with the UK’s biggest mobile operator. The US has forced Johnson to repeal his January decision to enable Huawei a limited role in 5G over alleged security concerns.

Britain’s National Security Council (NSC), under the supervision of Johnson, will conduct a meeting today to discuss Huawei. Media Secretary Oliver Dowden will then state a decision to the House of Commons later in the day.

The excuse for the turn in policy is the result of the latest US sanctions on chip technology, which Britain says affects Huawei’s capability to remain a reliable supplier. Huawei and its customers including BT, Vodafone, and Three, are tending to see how extensive the latest ban will be and how abruptly it will be implemented, with hundreds of millions of pounds at stake.

BT boss Philip Jansen told that the company required at least five years, and ideally, seven, to remove Huawei. “If we get to a situation where things need to go very, very fast, then you are into a situation where potential service for 24 million BT Group mobile customers is put into question – outages.”

