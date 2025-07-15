The UK government is bringing a big change for people who study or work in the UK. They are replacing physical visa documents with a digital one called an eVisa. More interestingly, Pakistani students and workers can also benefit from the UK eVisas.

An eVisa is an online record of a person’s immigration status. It shows their permission to stay in the UK and any rules they must follow. To use an eVisa, people will need to make and log in to a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

UK eVisas Launched for Pakistani Students and Workers

The British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, said this new system will make things easier. Students and workers will find it simpler to prove their visa status. They can also keep their passports with them while travelling. This will save them time.

The government says eVisas are safer and faster. Many people are already using them on some visa routes. Now, the plan is to expand it to more students and workers.

Updating from a paper visa to an eVisa does not change anyone’s right to stay in the UK. It only changes how they prove it.

The UK is giving eVisas to main applicants for these visa types:

Students , including those studying for up to 11 months.

, including those studying for up to 11 months. Skilled Workers , like health and care staff.

, like health and care staff. Global Business Mobility , such as Senior or Specialist Workers, Graduate Trainees, UK Expansion Workers, Service Suppliers, and Secondment Workers.

, such as Senior or Specialist Workers, Graduate Trainees, UK Expansion Workers, Service Suppliers, and Secondment Workers. Global Talent visa holders.

visa holders. International Sportspersons .

. Temporary Workers , such as Charity Workers, Creative Workers, and Religious Workers.

, such as Charity Workers, Creative Workers, and Religious Workers. Youth Mobility Scheme participants.

People who get an eVisa can link their passport to their UKVI account. This will help them travel in and out of the UK more easily. They can also use the view and prove service to share their visa status with employers or landlords in England.

For now, some people will still need a physical visa. For example, dependents or general visitors still need a sticker visa. If someone already has a valid visa sticker in their passport, they do not need to do anything yet.

The UK plans to switch all visa types to eVisas one day. The goal is a safer and smoother system for everyone.