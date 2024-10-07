UK, Gulf to Establish 280 Skills Centers in Pakistan, Offering Global Job Opportunities

In a significant step toward improving skill development and employment opportunities, the UK and institutions from the Middle East have revealed plans to establish 280 skills centers in Pakistan. These centers will help to equip millions of Pakistanis with the skills needed for global job markets, especially in the Gulf region.

Currently, a high-level British delegation is on a visit to Pakistan. The delegation is reportedly exploring potential cooperation in education, with a special focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The delegation includes famous figures such as Lord Boateng from the House of Lords, Wendy Thomson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London, and other senior officials from Queen Mary University, the University of Greenwich, and City and Guilds.

In discussions with the Federal Secretary of Education Mohiyuddin Wani, Chairperson of NAVTTC Miss Gulmina Bilal, and other key officials, the delegation underscored the significance of aligning skill development initiatives with the needs of modern industries. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made it a priority to provide quality training to a large pool of Pakistanis. The objective is to provide Pakistanis with the necessary skills to excel within the country as well as abroad, contributing to the global workforce.

Furthermore, the delegation disclosed plans to provide a joint certification from UK, Pakistani, and Gulf universities to those who complete the training programs. Other than that, there was an announcement of 80,000 job placements for the first phase, offering positions in sectors such as security, hospitality, construction, veterinary nursing, and with the Dubai Police. A representative of the delegation said:

“The UK delegation looks forward to fruitful discussions and a lasting partnership that will improve the education sector in Pakistan. We are committed to promoting educational cooperation that will empower Pakistani youth and meet the needs of industries in Pakistan and abroad. We can create sustainable pathways for global employment”

This initiative highlights a substantial leap in Pakistan’s efforts to bolster vocational training and open doors for its workforce to succeed in global industries. The delegation will also meet with the Federal Education Minister in Karachi to solidify strategic partnerships and ensure long-term success for these skill centers.

