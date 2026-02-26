UK Introduces eVisa for Pakistani Visitors, Replaces Visa Stickers

Pakistani citizens travelling to the United Kingdom can now use a fully digital visa system, eliminating the need for physical visa stickers in passports.

In an announcement issued by the British High Commission Islamabad on 25 February 2026, the UK government confirmed that visitors from Pakistan will now receive an electronic visa (eVisa) instead of a sticker vignette pasted into their passport.

The change applies to tourists, business visitors and those travelling to see family members. It marks a significant shift in how short-term UK visas are issued and managed.

How the UK eVisa for Pakistani Visitors Works

Under the new system, applicants will continue to submit their visa applications online through the official UK government website and attend a visa application centre to provide biometric information.

However, once approved, applicants will no longer need to return to the centre to collect their passport with a visa sticker. Instead, they will retain their passport after submitting biometrics and receive confirmation of their immigration status by email.

The visa will be issued digitally and linked to an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. Travelers can access their immigration status through this account at any time.

Importantly, there is no change to processing times, eligibility requirements, or visa conditions.

Share Code System for Verification

One of the key features of the UK eVisa for Pakistani visitors is the introduction of a share code system.

Applicants can generate a secure share code from their UKVI account to prove their visa status at UK borders or when required by airlines, employers, or other authorities.

This replaces the traditional method of physically presenting a visa sticker inside a passport.

According to UK authorities, the digital record reduces the risk of lost, stolen, or damaged visa documents and offers stronger security safeguards.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott welcomed the move, calling it a major step forward for Pakistani travelers.

She stated:

This is a hugely exciting step for Pakistanis visiting the UK for tourism, visiting loved ones, or business meetings, that removes a big step from the application process. As well as being able to save time by holding on to your passport, the new share code system makes it easier than ever to demonstrate your visa status.

The removal of the second visa centre visit is expected to save time and reduce logistical burdens for applicants, especially those travelling from cities far from visa application centres.

Previous eVisa Rollouts

The UK government had already introduced eVisas last year for students and work visa holders. Thousands of travelers worldwide have reportedly used digital immigration status verification at UK airports.

With this latest expansion, short-term visitors from Pakistan are now included in the digital transition. Existing sticker visas remain valid and are unaffected by the new policy.

Warning Against Visa Agents

The British High Commission also issued a strong advisory discouraging applicants from using third-party visa agents.

Applicants are urged to apply directly through the official UK government portal (gov.uk), described as the only trusted source for accurate visa information.

This warning comes amid longstanding concerns about fraudulent agents charging high fees or providing misleading guidance to applicants.

What This Means for Pakistani Travelers

The launch of the UK eVisa for Pakistani visitors signals a broader global shift toward digital immigration systems.

For travelers, the most immediate benefit is convenience. Holding on to a passport during processing can be crucial for individuals who may need it for other travel or identification purposes.

For UK authorities, the digital model enhances security, reduces paperwork and modernizes border management systems.

For now, those planning UK visits should ensure they apply directly through official government channels and familiarize themselves with how to access and manage their digital immigration status.

Further guidance is available at eVisas: access and use your online immigration status: What an eVisa is – GOV.UK