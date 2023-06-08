UK PM Announces World’s First AI Summit to Ensure Safe AI Development

Artificial Intelligence has reached unprecedented heights with the launch of AI chatbots and other applications. AI is taking over the world and developed countries around the world are looking to embrace it but also scrutinizing the risks and hazards associated with it. In this regard, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) summit is going to be held in the UK. He made this important announcement during his visit to Washington, The summit aims to position the UK as a leader in addressing potential doomsday risks associated with AI. Furthermore, Sunak said,

AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure. Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again.

As part of his trip, Sunak is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss various matters, including expressing unwavering support for Ukraine. This visit is crucial for Sunak as he seeks to demonstrate the UK’s relevance in the post-Brexit era. The AI summit, set to take place in the latter half of the year, highlights the UK’s commitment to advancing the field of AI and addressing its potential challenges.